Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Down 4.1%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.69 and last traded at $43.84. 53,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,836,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.
A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.
In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.
Envista Company Profile (NYSE:NVST)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envista (NVST)
