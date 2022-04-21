Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Down 4.1%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.69 and last traded at $43.84. 53,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,836,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

