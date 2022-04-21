EQT Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

EQT has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EQT to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EQT by 169.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EQT by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 514,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.