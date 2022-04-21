Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.300 EPS.

NYSE:EFX traded down $15.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.46. 36,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average is $253.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a 1-year low of $191.70 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.75.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

