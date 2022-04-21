Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $244.00. The stock had previously closed at $221.41, but opened at $204.44. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equifax shares last traded at $210.73, with a volume of 15,210 shares traded.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EFX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.
In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.
About Equifax (NYSE:EFX)
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
