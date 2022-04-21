Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $244.00. The stock had previously closed at $221.41, but opened at $204.44. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equifax shares last traded at $210.73, with a volume of 15,210 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EFX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

About Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

