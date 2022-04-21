Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 21st (AA, ABBN, ABT, ABX, ACO.X, ADNT, ADS, AEM, AFX, ALA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 21st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $91.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $95.00.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 28 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 28 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $143.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $143.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$40.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €285.00 ($306.45) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$100.00 to C$105.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €215.00 ($231.18) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $740.00 to $600.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $25.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $65.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $518.00 to $584.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $527.00 to $605.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $483.00 to $555.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $472.00 to $642.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $518.00 to $607.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $472.00 to $642.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $590.00 to $610.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $575.00 to $625.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $65.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $140.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $40.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €950.00 ($1,021.51) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $6.00.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26).

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11).

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €97.00 ($104.30) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $300.00 to $270.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €135.00 ($145.16) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($96.77) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €60.00 ($64.52) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €95.00 ($102.15) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $82.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42).

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €21.00 ($22.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 154 ($2.00). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.00 ($8.60) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$71.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$38.00 to C$48.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$36.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $95.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $70.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $22.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $130.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $109.00.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point from $30.00 to $29.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $19.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €29.00 ($31.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $44.00 to $45.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $44.00 to $45.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $41.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $300.00 to $230.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $277.00 to $225.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $160.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $300.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $121.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $160.00 to $120.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $186.00.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $21.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.40.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) was given a C$41.50 price target by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €64.00 ($68.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.40.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.50 ($28.49) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €45.00 ($48.39) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $91.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $155.00.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $50.00 to $57.00.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $244.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$66.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $220.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $178.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $60.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $58.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 134 to SEK 120.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $30.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $115.00.

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €98.70 ($106.13) to €102.90 ($110.65).

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $200.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $336.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $78.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $29.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$25.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$17.50 to C$25.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$28.00.

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$25.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$50.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$225.00 to C$240.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $130.00.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.65.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €50.00 ($53.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $80.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$50.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $77.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $474.00 to $350.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,500.00 to $3,450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$49.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$49.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$13.00 to C$14.50.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$50.00.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €89.00 ($95.70) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €84.00 ($90.32) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 574 ($7.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $750.00 to $700.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $750.00 to $700.00.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €145.70 ($156.67) to €138.80 ($149.25).

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $133.00 to $139.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$42.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,391 ($44.12) to GBX 3,724 ($48.45). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €16.00 ($17.20) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $7.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $21.00 to $23.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$13.25 to C$14.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $54.00 to $55.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $54.00 to $55.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $202.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $362.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $542.00 to $578.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $197.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $725.00 to $675.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $625.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $627.00 to $596.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $725.00 to $575.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $625.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69).

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $507.00 to $497.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $339.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $507.00 to $497.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $428.00 to $423.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.00 to C$14.70.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $442.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $18.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $35.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $383.00 to $395.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $367.00 to $361.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $314.00 to $300.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $163.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $100.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $41.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $76.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $187.00 to $212.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $85.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was given a C$14.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $60.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €330.00 ($354.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $199.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $239.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $207.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.60. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.60.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €95.00 ($102.15) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $300.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €47.00 ($50.54) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $50.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from SEK 123 to SEK 113.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.12 ($3.35) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.60 ($3.87) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $207.00 to $225.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$2.50 to C$3.50.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $89.00.

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.50 ($11.29).

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $9.00.

L’Oréal (EPA:OR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €385.00 ($413.98) to €390.00 ($419.35).

L’Oréal (EPA:OR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €450.00 ($483.87) to €465.00 ($500.00).

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $161.00 to $152.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $80.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $86.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $62.00 to $51.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$155.00 to C$138.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $96.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $179.00 to $185.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $190.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$155.00 to C$138.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $103.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $245.00 to $281.00.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.34). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) was given a C$2.20 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$89.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$80.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$87.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$90.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$89.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$90.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$79.00 to C$86.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$80.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$80.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$83.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,670 ($34.74) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $103.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $128.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,780 ($75.20) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,200 ($67.66) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $305.00 to $240.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $37.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $39.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €125.00 ($134.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $62.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $83.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $385.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $850.00 to $625.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $63.00 to $55.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $67.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $5.00 to $9.00.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$55.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$48.00 to C$60.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $62.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $62.00 to $75.00.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $110.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$118.00 to C$123.00.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €52.00 ($55.91) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.65 ($13.60) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$74.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$73.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$43.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $910.00 to $960.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $395.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $313.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $300.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $350.00 to $300.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $279.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $122.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Volex (LON:VLX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 510 ($6.64) to GBX 440 ($5.72). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $45.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$20.00.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$157.00.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$126.00.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$190.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $130.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $39.00.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$85.00 to C$86.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $44.67. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $121.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $124.00 to $130.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $104.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $84.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.75.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $102.00 to $101.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

