Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.780 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 646,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,689,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 94,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.