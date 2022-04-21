Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Up 7.1%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 14,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 805,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

ERAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Erasca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter worth about $13,849,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Erasca by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 679,629 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Erasca by 21,946.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Erasca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

