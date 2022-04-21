Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $55.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. 13,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,502. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Essent Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

