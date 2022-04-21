Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Citigroup

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $198.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.85.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $185.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,175 shares of company stock worth $25,666,576. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

