Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

