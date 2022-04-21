F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

FXLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get F45 Training alerts:

In other news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $125,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,743,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,180 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FXLV stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.