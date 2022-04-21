F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.10.
FXLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
In other news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $125,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,743,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,180 over the last ninety days.
Shares of FXLV stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75.
F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
