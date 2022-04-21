Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 19,098 shares.The stock last traded at $40.24 and had previously closed at $40.15.

The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMAO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.