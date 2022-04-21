Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $945.62

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $945.62 and traded as high as $952.96. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $952.96, with a volume of 7 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $945.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $949.22.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

