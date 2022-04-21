Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,180,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,980,000 after acquiring an additional 149,508 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.