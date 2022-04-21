Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,521. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

