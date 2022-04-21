Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

FITB stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.