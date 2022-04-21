Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of FITB opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,180,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,980,000 after buying an additional 149,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

