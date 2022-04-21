Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 178.71% from the company’s current price.

FIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CVE:FIL traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

