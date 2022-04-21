First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Shares Up 1.3%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.52. 1,171,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,689,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 96,729 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

