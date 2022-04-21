Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 122,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,252. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $8,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Flex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after buying an additional 468,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Flex by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

