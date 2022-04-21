FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $45.21. Approximately 74,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 155,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 62.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period.

