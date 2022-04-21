FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.32 and last traded at $59.20. Approximately 80,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 68,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 83.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.