FLO Price Hits $0.0418 (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.