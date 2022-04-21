Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stake Lessened by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.64. 23,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,466. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

