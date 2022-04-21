Flux Price Down 0.4% This Week (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003478 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $335.70 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flux has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00396616 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00084887 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00093526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004500 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007397 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 231,850,955 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

