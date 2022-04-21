Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases $135,600.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

Formula One Group stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.38. 40,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

