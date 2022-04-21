Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Equities analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.