Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after buying an additional 289,690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,147,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

