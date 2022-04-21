Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 17,636 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 172.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 73,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 694.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 322,152 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.