Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 8,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 166,662 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 557,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 71,363 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 291,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 373,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

