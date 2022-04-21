Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,910 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.41% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 216.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPBI stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

