Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 3,500 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -680.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -399.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

