Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 6,437 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

UNP stock opened at $247.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.30. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

