Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,829,000 after acquiring an additional 355,272 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

INVH opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

