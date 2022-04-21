Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.21 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

NYSE COP opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

