Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $13.03 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $424.61 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $347.88 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.08 and a 200 day moving average of $448.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

