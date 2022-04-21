Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $13.85 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.04 and its 200-day moving average is $271.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.69 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

