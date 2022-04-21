Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $27.38 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.46% of Crane worth $27,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Crane by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $15,416,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $110.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

