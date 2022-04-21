Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIM opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

