Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $20,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,160,000.

IWV stock opened at $257.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.27. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $238.14 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

