Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New $14.29 Million Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,293,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.33% of LHC Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $40,960,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,260,000 after buying an additional 118,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 179,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after buying an additional 116,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $167.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.59.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHCG. Stephens cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

