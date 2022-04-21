Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 184,087 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,087 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.35% of Americold Realty Trust worth $30,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $56,219,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 133,055 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $2,504,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $757,000.

COLD opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -234.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

