Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $48,522,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 586,356 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 221,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several research firms have commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

