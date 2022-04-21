Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,100 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 204,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

