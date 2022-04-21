Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 13,833 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.20% of KBR worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 567.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 266,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 141,963 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 604.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 379,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 325,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBR opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 533.33%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

