Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,900 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $169.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.40. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $117.07 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

