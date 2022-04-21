Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 3,800 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

