Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 933,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.51% of Leslie’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

