Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Given New $81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.93.

Shares of FBHS opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

