Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 288,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 90,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

About Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

